Matthew C. Cowles
1980 - 2020
DURHAM, N.C. - Matthew C. Cowles, of Durham, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at Duke University Hospital, in Durham.

Born Dec. 26, 1980, in Olean, he was the son of George and Mary Gagliardo Cowles.

Matt was a graduate of Olean High School and received his bachelor's degree from St. Bonaventure University.

He worked in the IT department for several companies in Kentucky and later in North Carolina.

Matt was a huge animal lover and volunteered his time at the SPCA. He recently had taken up painting and enjoyed working with computers.

In addition to his parents of Olean, he is survived by two brothers, George (Ginalyn) Cowles of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Joe (Michelle) Cowles of Olean; his nephew and godson, Logan Cowles; nephews, Nikcolas Cowles and George Cowles IV; a niece, Bryanne Cowles; a great-niece, Sophia and a great-nephew, Michael; his dear friend, Andrea Hunt of North Carolina; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; an aunt, Cynthia Beard; and a uncle, Larry McFall.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 11, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. David Tourville, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired, may be made to your local SPCA.

Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
DEC
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
DEC
11
Burial
St. Bonaventure Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
