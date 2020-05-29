Matthew J. Little
1973 - 2020
PORTLAND, Maine - Matthew J. Little, 46, of 122 Bolton St., Portland, and a former Cuba, N.Y. resident, passed away way too early in life Tuesday (May 26, 2020).

Born Nov. 5, 1973, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Gary Lee and Claudia Alice Ingram Little.

He was a graduate of the former Cuba Central School, Class of 1992, and later graduated from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, with his bachelor's degree.

Matt worked in graphic design all of his life, starting his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was currently employed as a graphic design artist for MD Connects in Boston, Mass.

He loved the game dungeons and dragons, enjoyed nature and was always watching movies to see how the special effects were done. He also loved animals.

Matt was a huge food critic and liked to cook and was known to make a trip for a cheeseburger or special meal.

He is survived by his mother, Claudia A. Little of Cuba; a brother, Jon (Adriane) Little of Friendship, N.Y.; a sister, Lori Little of Cuba; three nieces, Conor Little, Lauren Bledsoe and his special niece who he enjoyed daily visits with, Jadyn Little.

He was predeceased by his father, Gary L. Little in June of 1992.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Cuba First Baptist Church or to the Allegany County SPCA.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.

Online expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.
