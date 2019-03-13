Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew J. Turk. View Sign

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Matthew J. "Matt" Turk, 79, of Shinglehouse, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) with his loving family by his side, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.



Born April 25, 1939, in Meadowlands, he was a son of Matthew J. Sr. and Stella J. Krizay Turk. On June 13, 1970, in Shinglehouse, he married D. Louise Lundy Turk, who passed away Feb. 4, 2004.



Matt was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School in Meadowlands. He was a veteran of the U.S.



For many years, Matt was the owner and partner of Penvose and Turk Electrical Service. In 1970, he moved to Shinglehouse. He then was employed by Butler-Larkin in Wellsville, N.Y., and then later was employed as a machinist for West Brothers (now Gas Field Specialists) in Millport until his retirement.



Matt was a member of the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club in Millport and a member of the NRA.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest pleasure was riding his four-wheeler in his free time.



Surviving are a son, Matthew Steven "Steve" Turk of Shinglehouse; three stepsons, Jeffrey (Pam) Goodliff of Shinglehouse, John Goodliff and Barry Goodliff; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and wife, Matt was predeceased by a stepson, Michael Goodliff; and a brother, James Frank Turk.



In keeping with Matt's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 186, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.



Matt entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



To express condolences or share a fond memory of Matt, please visit SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Matthew J. "Matt" Turk, 79, of Shinglehouse, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) with his loving family by his side, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.Born April 25, 1939, in Meadowlands, he was a son of Matthew J. Sr. and Stella J. Krizay Turk. On June 13, 1970, in Shinglehouse, he married D. Louise Lundy Turk, who passed away Feb. 4, 2004.Matt was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School in Meadowlands. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army , serving from 1960 to 1963, attaining the rank of buck sergeant.For many years, Matt was the owner and partner of Penvose and Turk Electrical Service. In 1970, he moved to Shinglehouse. He then was employed by Butler-Larkin in Wellsville, N.Y., and then later was employed as a machinist for West Brothers (now Gas Field Specialists) in Millport until his retirement.Matt was a member of the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club in Millport and a member of the NRA.He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest pleasure was riding his four-wheeler in his free time.Surviving are a son, Matthew Steven "Steve" Turk of Shinglehouse; three stepsons, Jeffrey (Pam) Goodliff of Shinglehouse, John Goodliff and Barry Goodliff; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents and wife, Matt was predeceased by a stepson, Michael Goodliff; and a brother, James Frank Turk.In keeping with Matt's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 186, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.Matt entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.To express condolences or share a fond memory of Matt, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home

118 South Union St.

Shinglehouse , PA 16748

(814) 697-6570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close