Matthew T. Beeler

Matthew T. Beeler Obituary
TONAWANDA - Matthew T. Beeler, born June 22, 1990 passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

Matt attended Olean High School and graduated from Erie Community College with a degree in green technology. He was employed at Hart Medical Design in Tonawanda.

Matt was an awesome person, who loved his kids, family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy (Kevin) White of Dundee; two brothers, Michael Beeler of Tonawanda and Jeffrey Beeler of Bradford, Pa.; two children, Jaden, 6 and Matthew, 3, both of Jamestown; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Matt's life will be held Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at the Bolivar Fire Hall, 460 Main St., Bolivar.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bolivar Fire Department.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
