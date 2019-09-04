|
|
OLEAN - Maureen H. Barr Nelson left this world for her eternal home in heaven on July 30, 2019.
She was born Aug. 4, 1936, in Olean, to John V. Barr and Helen Huffmire Barr, and after calling many places home, in the end Olean became her final resting place.
Reenie, as she was fondly known most of her life, married Joseph Prevesk, also of Olean, in 1956 and from that union produced five children, Steven R. Prevesk, Kim (Brad) Wiltsie, Terri Ludovicy, Wendy (Randy) Duell and Margaret (Jeff) Darling. In 1982, Reenie married Dale Nelson, which increased her family to include Dana (Lori) Nelson, Don (JoAnn) Nelson, Daryl (Laura) Nelson and Duane (Debbie) Nelson.
Reenie's travels led her to Hinsdale, Erie, Pa., Baldwinsville, and eventually Frewsburg, which she called home for the last 45 years.
She worked in many professions, including as a soda jerk, a dental assistant and for Truck Lite, to name a few. It was after her formal retirement that she became the beloved bartender at Andersons Tavern in Frewsburg.
Reenie was active in many sports, excelling in golf (where she would hit from the men's tees), bowling (you will still find her name for high score on the walls of the Jamestown Bowling Company), horseshoes and any kind of board or card game ever invented. Many enjoyed a spirited game of cribbage played on her father's board, not to mention the endless games of crazy eights with her family gathered around her kitchen island. She taught her children at a very early age that you must earn your way, never allowing them a game not won fair and square. Those lessons stayed with them through the game of life, as well.
There never was a bigger Green Bay Packer fan in the history of the team, cheering on Bart Starr, Brett Favre and in the end Aaron Rodgers. With the loss of Reenie, the team has lost their 12th man. Tiger Woods will also likely never play as great as when Reenie was cheering him on from the comfort of her living room.
Reenie enjoyed traveling later in life and was able to visit her daughter's home in Nome, Alaska, a few years back. She was involved in the reenactment of the bank robbery on Front Street where she played the bad guy with gusto. There was an adventurous trip to Denver, Colo., where she gathered with most of her children and many of her grandchildren, taking in the sights of this historical city. For several years Reenie traveled to Florida for a couple months of warm sunshine during cold winter days in western New York. She considered Arcadia, Fla., her second home, and leaves behind many friendships there. She didn't have to travel far from home, however, to visit one of her favorite places of all, the Wiltsie Farm outside of Frewsburg.
She will be fondly remembered by her brother, Dan (Sherri) Bar; and sisters, Mary (Bud) Pezzimenti and Eileen (Bob) Shabala; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews.
Maureen was predeceased by both of her husbands; her daughter, Kim, who fought the good fight; her stepson, Daryl; and also by her brother, Jack Barr; and sisters, Patricia (Ray) Carapellatti and Ellen (Horace) Peck.
Reenie was loved and adored in her community and was blessed with many close friends. The family would like to especially thank Lin Gibson and Mike Haskell for their friendship and love, along with many others who were there for Reenie in her time of need.
Services will be held beginning with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at the Peterson Funeral home in Frewsburg, with the service immediately following. The family will receive friends after the service at Basil & Bones Restaurant (formerly the Frewsburg Hotel) for light lunch and a farewell toast.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Condolences may be sent to Reenie's family at petersonfh.net.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019