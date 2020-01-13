|
|
BELMONT - Maureen "Mary" Egan Smith, 78, of Willard Street, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Hart Comfort House, in Wellsville, after a lengthy illness.
Born on March 9, 1941, in Ireland, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anne McCann Egan. Maureen married Charles Smith, on July 16, 1966, and moved to Bloomville.
Maureen was educated in Ireland and came to America in 1959. She lived with her aunt and uncle, Celia and William Hyde, in East Orange, N.J.
She worked for Litton Industries in Orange, N.J., until July of 1966, and later for the Department of Social Services, in Delhi, until the birth of her daughter, in 1970. While raising her children, she took care of many children, in her homes in both Delaware County and Allegany County. Maureen is still close to many of those children who are now adults.
Maureen was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of Belmont, where she was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society, and had taught church school. She was a eucharistic minister, who took communion to many shut-ins once a week, and enjoyed visiting with the older members of the church. She was also a member of the Jones Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Maureen is survived by her four children, Colleen (Jeff) Koprevich of Owego, Gene Smith of Rochester, Sean (Erin) Smith of Rochester and Len (Michele) Smith of Elmira; her four grandchildren, Kyle Koprevich, and Connor, Anya and Brenna Smith; her sister, Birdie (Tom) Jordan of Claremorris, Ireland; three brothers, Noel (Maureen) Egan of Birmingham, England, Tony Egan of Castlerea, Ireland and Frank (Kitty) Egan of Louth, Ireland; her aunt, Celia Hyde of New Jersey; cousins, Mary (Doug) Pfister of Livingston, N.J. and Kathy (Mike) Walsh of Glen Garden, N.J.; as well as several very special nieces, nephews and cousins here in America, Ireland and England.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband Charles, on Sept. 11, 2018.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Belmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, in the Holy Family Catholic Church of Belmont. Friends are also invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday (January 20, 2020) at the MacArthur Funeral Home, in Delhi.
Please consider memorial donations, in Maureen's name, to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
To leave online condolences please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 13, 2020