FRIENDSHIP - Maurice G. Cross, 76, of Friendship, died Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, after battling heart and lung disease.
Born April 19, 1943, in Shinglehouse, Pa., he was the son of Neil and Dorthea Evans Cross. His family moved to the Richburg and Friendship area. On March 21, 1964, in Friendship, he married the former Stella Monahan, who survives.
He was employed by Mazza Roofing in Olean and retired from J&J Power Tong.
Surviving besides his wife, Stella, are two sons, Dennis L. (Bonnie) Cross of Friendship and Dale (Irene) Cross of Wellsville; two daughters, Denise Cross of Wellsville and Delain (Keith) Pierce of Black Creek; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, one of whom, Austin Cross, he raised as his own; three brothers, John (Cathy) Cross of Friendship, Milton Cross of Derby and Melvin Cross of Allegany; two sisters, June Northrup and Marilyn Day, both of Brockport; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins, all of whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by aunts; uncles; three nephews, Milton Cross Jr., Joel Davis and Dillion Brewster; a niece, Shannon Baldwin; a grandniece, Melissa Kelley; a grandnephew, Christian Crower; a granddaughter, Babi Ellsseor; and a grandson, Michael Hoffman - all of whom were taken too soon.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 12, 2020