He was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Atlantic, Iowa, a son of Harold P. and Maren C. Christensen Nielsen. On Feb. 19, 1966, in Maryland, he married Patricia "Pat" Connor, who survives.



Niel was a graduate of Avoca High School in Iowa, Class of 1961.



He joined the



Niel worked for Dresser-Rand of Olean, N.Y. for 41 years, starting in 1967 and retiring in 2008.



He was a member of the American Legion; John Berg Post 976 of Crosby; the Steel Workers Union; and the NRA.



He was a devoted family man with a loving and generous heart. He cherished time spent with his family, traveling, attending sporting events, playing cards and dog sitting. He was a "jack of all trades" and was always eager to share his talents and extend help whenever needed to his family and neighbors.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Scott (Maria) Nielsen, Steve (Melissa) Nielsen and Shawn (Jennifer) Nielsen, all of Smethport; two grandchildren, Danielle (Ryan) Keech of Maidsville, W. Va. and Ryan (fiancé BriAnne Gleason) Nielsen of Eldred; two brothers, Donald Nielsen of Avoca, Iowa and Douglas (Sharon) Nielsen of Tuscola, Ill; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Nadine, Joyce, Sharon and Evelyn; and three brothers, Orval, Harold and Vic.



As per Niel's request, all services will be held privately with the family.



Memorials if desired, may be made to McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701; the at , or a .



