HINSDALE - Max E. Hurlburt, of Hamburg (formerly of Hinsdale, where he lived on the same street for 83 years of his life) passed away peacefully, Monday, (Nov. 25, 2019) at home, under Hospice Care with his loving family by his side.
Born Nov. 14, 1932, in Olean, Max was the son of the late Ermon and Dorothy B. Hurlburt. On March 27, 1954, at the Portville Methodist Church, he married Janiece A. Burdick, who survives.
Max attended Hinsdale Central School, and was a bulldozer contractor for Eisert Bros., before making a long-dedicated career as a truck driver. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, enjoyed hunting and was an avid gardener.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Robin (Ann) Hurlburt of Hinsdale, Russell (John Percy) Hurlburt of Hamburg and Rebecca Hurlburt Gilfert of Olean; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Angie) Hurlburt of Hamburg, Emily (Eric) Snavely of Spring, Texas and Justin Gilfert of Concord, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Otis Hurlburt, and expected soon, Owen Snavely; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Ralph, William and Jerry; and sister, Nancy Lotter.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Rev. Ron Isaman, will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019