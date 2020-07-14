ALLEGANY - Max L. Sander, of Allegany, passed away peacefully Sunday (July 12, 2020) at his home, in the loving presence of his wife and family.
Born Sept. 11, 1931 in Salamanca, he was the son of Max and Lenore Belden Sander. In 1953, he married Sue Ann Miller, who predeceased him September 1991. On May 21, 1994, at St. John's Lutheran Church, in Allegany, he married Janice M. Hebner Chesebro, who survives.
Max was a 1949 graduate of Olean High School and soon after, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He served during the Korean War, aboard both the USS Siboney and the USS Hornet, and was honorably discharged in 1954.
He continued with his education and received an engineering degree. He began his career in 1959 with Lockheed-Martin Co., and worked in Florida until 1967. He then worked with the company in California, until his retirement in 1989. He and his wife moved back to this area in 1995.
Max was a member of the Allegany American Legion, and enjoyed reading, as well as feeding and watching the backyard birds.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Melissa Vivian of Plantersville, Texas; three stepchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Chesebro of Allegany, Donna (Brian) Furman of Coudersport, Pa. and Terri (Gordon) Diffenderfer of Allegany; three grandchildren, Lee Sander, Patrick Sander and Sean Heckathorn; six step-grandchildren, Mary Kelly Chesebro, Michael Chesebro, Matthew Chesebro, Ryan Furman, Danielle Podeszek and Amber Diffenderfer; 10 great-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Carole) Sander of Allegany; a daughter-in-law, Terry Sander of California; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Sue Ann, he was predeceased by two sons. Kevin Sander and Barry Sander; and a sister, Shirley Gross.
Funeral services will be private on Thursday (July 16, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial will follow in Allegany Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Allegany American Legion, 4350 NY-417, Allegany, NY 14706 or to Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
