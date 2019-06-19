WOODLANDS, Texas - Max VanEpps, 90, formerly of Rixford, Pa., passed away May 22, 2019, of natural causes.
Born Dec. 12, 1928, in Oswayo, Pa., he was a son of Miles and Polly Estes VanEpps. On Nov. 4, 1950, he married Shirley Hosmer, his loving wife of 67 years, who passed away Aug. 18, 2017.
For thirty years he had been an insurance agent for State Farm in Bradford, Pa. Max and Shirley retired in 1989 and moved to Punta Gorda, Fla.
Max enjoyed traveling with his wife, hunting, fishing and woodworking. They had enjoyed 42 summers camping at Chautauqua Lake (N.Y.) with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry VanEpps of Punta Gorda and Ned (Dede) VanEpps of Shippenville, Pa.; a daughter, Bonnie (Greg Sherlock) of Woodlands; grandchildren, Christopher VanEpps, and Matthew, Shauna and Tara McCartney; and a sister, Kay Lenahan of Arlington Heights, Ill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the Otto Township Fire Hall, 118 Sweitzer Drive, Duke Center, Pa., with the Rev. Rick Price officiating. A luncheon and a time of fellowship will follow. Interment will be in Rathbone Cemetery in Oswayo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Otto Township Fire Department.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 19, 2019