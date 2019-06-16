WISCOY - Maynard G. Maines, of 11548 County Road 27, died Friday (June 14, 2019) in the Buffalo VA Medical Center.
He was born June 9, 1942, in Clearfield, Pa., a son of the late David and Mabel Maines.
On May 5, 1963, in Higgins Wesleyan Church, he married Sandra J. Frazier, who survives.
Maynard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of the Walter Klein American Post 532, the New York Conservation and the NRA.
He loved hunting and collecting all types of coins.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Jeanna Maines of Fillmore and Carl (Anjanette) Maines of Portageville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Ruby Nall of Florida, Ellwood Coleman of Pennsylvania, Ethel Galligher of Pennsylvania, Thelma Fidler of Ohio, Delores Fye, Patty Dixon and Jill Pusey, all of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, David Maines and Raymond Maines.
A private memorial service with Military Honors will be held at Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate.
Memorials if desired may be sent to Walter Klein American Post 532, 90 Prospect St. Warsaw, NY 14569 or the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 16, 2019