Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Melanie V. Rathbun


1941 - 2019
Melanie V. Rathbun Obituary
CHRYSTAL, Pa. - Melanie V. "Mel" Rathbun, 78, of Chrystal, passed away surrounded by her loving family Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after a short illness.

Born Sunday, May 4, 1941, in Shinglehouse, she was a daughter of Lewis and Emily Trask Voorhees. On Dec. 31, 1958, in Arlington, Va., she married Howard H. Rathbun, who survives.

Mel was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse. She was employed by Olean Advanced Products for over 30 years, where she was a member, former vice president and former union steward for Local IBEW in Olean, N.Y. She was also co-owner of Rathbun Farm Maple Products in Chrystal.

Mel attended and was a Sunday school teacher at the Chrystal United Methodist Church. For many years she served as secretary for the Eleven Mile Cemetery in Chrystal.

She enjoyed bird watching, hunting, baking, wood carving and photography. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving, besides her husband of over 60 years, are her daughter, Paula L. (Gerald) Weber of Chrystal; her son, Howard S. "Duffy" (Ann Marie) Rathbun of Chrystal; six grandchildren, Emily M. (Kabel) Kellogg, Sally L. (Kendal) Karr, Forrest H. (Nikki) Rathbun, Paul A. (Emily) Rathbun, Stephanie J. (Zachary) Good and Rachel M. Rathbun; seven great-grandchildren, Karter, Wyatt, Anna, Landry, Jake, Lily and Melanie; her brother, John (Bobbi) Voorhees of Hillsboro, N.H.; a sister-in-law, Mary Sue (Dave) Shemeld of Cuba, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mel was predeceased by an infant son, John Hull Rathbun; and her sister, Jacqueline Voorhees Carpenter.

Private funeral services will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Shinglehouse, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.

Mel's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Mel, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
