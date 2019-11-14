Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Melvin A. Willard Obituary
OLEAN - Melvin A. Willard, of 129 South 11th St., passed away Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following an illness.

Melvin was born Aug. 6, 1953, in Wellsville, and was a son of Ora Eugene and Hazel E. Lynn Willard. He was formerly married to Pam Chiapuso-Howard and Susan Buchanon.

Melvin attended Bolivar Central School and then Olean High School. He worked for Mannie Frietag at Janitor Central Supply for many years before becoming a bus driver for Blue Bird for over 15 years. Melvin also worked for Baire's Janitorial and then drove bus for Carrier Coach and The ReHabilitation Center up until 2009, when he became disabled.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dog.

Melvin is survived by a daughter, Tammy L. (Mike Strade) Willard of Olean; five stepchildren, George (Tina) Foster of Olean, Donna (Chris) Cerny of Ohio, Josh (Ashley) Foster of Limestone, Myra (Lee) Hubbard of Portville and Michelle (Ron) Welch of California; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Marilyn A. Jackson of Bolivar, Janice E. Cansdale of Olean, Kevin A. (Deborah) Willard of Portville, Jacquelline E. (Wayne) Murphy of Parish, Mary A. Ryan of Olean, Timothy A. Willard of Wellsville and Jonathan E. (Tracy) Willard of Lakeland, Fla.; and many, many, many nieces and nephews.

Melvin was predeceased by his parents, Ora and Hazel Willard; a sister, Jane E. Bailey in 2013; a half brother, Joseph E. Willard; and a stepdaughter, Theresa Chiapuso-Cramer.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering only from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
