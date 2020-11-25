1/1
Melvin B. Hershey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Melvin B. Hershey, 94, of Coudersport, formerly of Paradise, Lancaster County, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Born July 17, 1926, in Gordonville, he was the son of Clyde and Lila Good Hershey. On Sept. 22, 1949, in Strasburg, he married the former Alma L. Rohrer, who predeceased him Nov. 1, 2012.

He and Alma operated a dairy farm in Coudersport for many years.

Melvin and his wife were instrumental in starting the Sweden Hill Community Church in Potter County. He was a member of the Gold Church.

Surviving are four children, Fred Rohrer (Mildred) Hershey of Huntsville, Ala., Rodney Lee (Joanna) Hershey of Roulette, Connie Marie (Russell) Knight of Coudersport and Sherri Ann (Jeff) Gilbert of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Laurel Hershey of Coudersport; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Kenneth (Joanne) Hershey of Bridgewater, Vt. and Betty Frey of Lancaster; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Philip Lynn Hershey, on Sept. 11, 2015; and two siblings, Edwin G. Hershey and Janet Erb.

Friends may call from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Rev. Frank Mickle, pastor, will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg.

Memorials may be made to Gold Church, 2402 SR 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Gold Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved