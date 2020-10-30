OLEAN - Merle E. Hulbert, of 643 Delaware Ave., passed away Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Merle was born July 10, 1958, in Olean, and was a son of Merle E. and Carmella Alaimo Hulbert Sr. He married Rebecca J. Hulbert, who predeceased him in 1998.
Merle was a 1976 graduate of Olean High School.
He worked as a mechanic for Edmond's Chevrolet in Bradford, Pa., before moving to Florida for a period of time. Merle moved back from Florida in 1995 and began working for the Beef-n-Barrel for several years, before going to work at Pack-n-Ship for a couple of years. Then he went to work at M&M Junction as a pump boss for the past 15 years.
Merle was formerly a member of St. John's Catholic Church.
Merle was an avid Raiders fan. He enjoyed golfing and summer softball leagues, where he played for several of the local taverns, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Merle will be remembered as a man who was "socially well known."
Merle is survived by his mother, Carmella Hulbert of Olean; two daughters, Brandi N. (Timothy) Kimball of Eldred, Pa. and Tanya L. Hulbert of Gowanda; two stepdaughters, Cassandra L. Weilacher of Duke Center, Pa. and Stephanie M. Peterson of Bradford; four grandsons, Dayton, Devin, Connor and Ian; five siblings, Scott (Amanda) Hulbert of Olean, Sandy Acevedo of Bradford, Elizabeth "Sissy" Larkin of Portville and Cindy and Michael Hulbert of Olean; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his loving wife, Merle was predeceased by his father, Merle E. Hulbert Sr. in 1984.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.