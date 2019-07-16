STEAMBURG - Merle S. Watt Sr., 87, of Steamburg, died Saturday (July 13, 2019) at Bradford Regional Hospital, following a long illness.



Merle, an enrolled Seneca and member of the Turtle Clan, was born Sept. 21, 1931, to Clarence and Nettie Huff Watt, and resided in the town of Coldspring on the Seneca Allegany Territory.



He attended Salamanca Central School and then served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper.



Upon completion of his military duty, he later received training in carpentry and masonry, joining the unions as he worked in both areas. A self-starter, Merle eventually began his own masonry business, which he operated for over 20 years, with several employees. He continued his business intuitiveness by becoming a successful entrepreneur in retail; commercial construction; and real estate activities. He thoroughly enjoyed pursuing business opportunities, which provided a positive impact throughout the Allegany Territory and the city of Salamanca.



Merle cared very much about his community and served as a tribal councilor for the Seneca Nation of Indians.



Merle was also a philanthropist, who provided the financial foundation for the building of the Faithkeepers School, that still exists today in helping to keep the Seneca culture alive. He initiated an active fundraising campaign, seeking out other businesspeople, and anyone he could to contribute to this effort. He was helpful to many people, and always enjoyed a good story. Merle also enjoyed hunting; fishing; and trapping, activities that his father also did, which Merle passed on to his sons and community.



Surviving are two daughters, Melinda (Kevin) Palmer of Jimersontown and Sydney Watt of Randolph; a son, Merle "Bebe" Watt Jr. of Jimerstontown; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Rovena Abrams and Carolyn (Randy) Brant, both of Jimersontown; a brother, Melbourne "Bud" Watt of Steamburg; several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a son, Joel Whittaker; two sisters, Ruth Watt Piscitelli and Maribel Printup; and two brothers, Harold Watt and Elwin "Sparky" Watt.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. today (July 16, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Burial will be at Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 16, 2019