ALLEGANY - Merle Schultz, of Allegany, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Absolut Care in Allegany, after a short illness.
Born Dec. 18, 1922, in Allegany, he was the son of Howard and Grace Potter Schultz. On Jan. 18, 1948, in Eldred, Pa., he married Jean Perry, who predeceased him Dec. 7, 2008.
Merle graduated from Allegany Central School and then served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
He had been employed by Murray-Page Auto Dealers on West State Street in Olean that later became Herb Hallman Chevrolet, Inc. It later changed to become John Hardy Chevrolet, for which Merle continued working as the service manager until the business closed. He then worked for Rick Bokman, Inc., until his retirement.
He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany. For several decades he served, along with his wife Jean, as the caretaker for Allegany Cemetery, having taken over the duties from his father, Howard.
Merle enjoyed his home, his family and visiting with friends. He often talked fondly of the many friends he met while serving customers in the auto business.
He is survived by two sons, John (Sally) Schultz of Ischua and James (Nancy) Schultz of Hinsdale; two daughters, Julie (Brian) VanOrman of Franklin, Tenn. and Joann (John) Cotner of Georgetown, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jan Goerss of Burlington, Vt. and Mary Lou Triesky of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two daughters, Jill Sokolowski on Dec. 18, 1993 and Jane Guthrie on Aug. 19, 2015.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A funeral service will begin at noon in the funeral home. Rev. Derek Cheek and Rev. Gerard leFeber will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery. The use of a facemask will be required while visiting the funeral home.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 44 N. 4th St., Allegany, NY 14706.
