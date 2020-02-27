|
OLEAN -Merritt D. Burdick, of 1009 Walnut St., passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Merritt was born Sept. 7, 1972, in Wellsville, and was a son of David W. and Tina D. Kemp Burdick. On Aug. 8, 2003, in Emporium, Pa., he married his loving wife, Kimberly L. Rees, who survives.
Merritt was a 1990 graduate of Cuba High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1991. Merritt worked at the Ponderosa and then worked at Friendly's for the past 20 years until the summer of 2019.
Merritt enjoyed NASCAR racing and was an avid fan of racing, dirt track racing and baseball, especially the Olean Oilers. Above all, his family was most important to him.
Along with his loving wife, Merritt is survived by his father and stepmother, David (Candy) Burdick of Wellsville; his mother, Tina D. Right of Friendship; two sons, Ethan J. and Austin S. Burdick; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gerald L. (Dorlene M.) Rees of Austin, Pa.; five siblings, JR Kemp of Olean, Christal Skinner of West Clarksville, Bridget Burdick of Cuba, Chad Brownell of Little Genesee and Sabrina Brownell of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
Merritt was predeceased by two brothers, Shawn Clark in 2004 and Devon Brownell in 2006.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Robert Howard will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Literacy of Love, LLC, 1405 Washington St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020