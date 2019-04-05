OLEAN - Meta Darlene Cowell Hall, 57, of 312 N. Front St., and a former Bolivar resident, passed away Wednesday (April 3, 2019) in Hart Comfort House, Wellsville, following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 19, 1961, in Olean, she was the daughter of Ernest and Anna Vanderpool Cowell.
While living in Virginia, Meta was employed as a real estate agent, and worked as a waitress at various restaurants.
She was a member of the Olean YMCA, and enjoyed going to the casino and cookouts, with family and friends.
Surviving are three children, Crystal (Eric) Yeckley of Chester Va., Philip (Brandy Tarby) Gardner of Bolivar and Michelle Hall of Clarksville, Mo.; three grandchildren, Marissa, McKenna and Bryce; a sister, Diane (Doc) Morrison of Little Genesee; a brother, Norman (Jeanie) Cowell of Bolivar; a sister-in-law, Debra McDermott of Bolivar; a special friend, Cheryl Gantz of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Alice Cowell, Carolyn Webb, Gloria Louk and Vivian Carpenter; and three brothers, Ernest "Butch" Cowell, William Cowell and Alfred"Ikey" Cowell.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) in the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.
Memorials to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895 or to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240-0631.
