ERIE, Pa. - Michael A. Boland Sr., a resident of Allegany, N.Y. most of his life, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at his residence in Erie.
Born Aug. 19, 1965, in Salamanca, N.Y., he was the son of Frederick Boland and Barbara Crocker Boland Isaman. On Feb. 5, 2000, he married Noreen P. Kennedy, who survives.
Michael was a 1984 graduate of Allegany Central School, and soon after, enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1983 to 1986, while stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas.
He worked in the auto industry, primarily as a manager in tire sales. He enjoyed motorcycling, especially on his Harley, and tinkering with classic cars. He also liked to build model planes and spend time at the casino.
Surviving besides his wife, are three sons, Michael (Lisa) Boland Jr. of Hinsdale, N.Y., Dylan (Amanda DiGregory) Boland of Pittsburgh and Sean (Nevena Kulina) Boland of Erie; two grandsons, Ethan Boland and Elijah Boland; two sisters, Laurie Ozella of Allegany and Terri (Michael) Harrison of Allegany; a brother, Paul (Betty) Isaman of Knapp Creek, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Visitation and burial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean, N.Y.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020