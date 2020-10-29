FRANKLINVILLE - Michael A. Bryant, 58, of Franklinville, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at his home.



He was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Salamanca, son of the late Courtney and Patricia Green Bryant.



Michael worked for Luminite in Bradford, Pa., for many years.



Michael loved the outdoors, especially hunting and being at his cabin. He enjoyed attending local auctions as well as sitting on his porch, overlooking the pond and smoking the occasional cigar.



He is survived by his partner, Sandy White-Bryant, as they've been together since Feb. 4, 1999. Besides his loving partner, Michael is survived by a son, Nathanial Bryant of Franklinville; and two stepsons, Charles Leyrer of East Aurora and Tyler Leyrer of Olean. Also surviving is a brother, Clifford (Dora) Bryant of Great Valley; and three sisters, Jacqueline Phillips of Cattaraugus, Julie Gebeaur of Randolph and Lisa (Robert) Howard of Kane, Pa.; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Michael is predeceased by a brother, Loyd Hovey; and a sister, Debbie Emke.



Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. from the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and limited occupancy observed. Burial will be in Maples Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Ambulance Service.

