1/1
Michael A. Bryant
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKLINVILLE - Michael A. Bryant, 58, of Franklinville, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at his home.

He was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Salamanca, son of the late Courtney and Patricia Green Bryant.

Michael worked for Luminite in Bradford, Pa., for many years.

Michael loved the outdoors, especially hunting and being at his cabin. He enjoyed attending local auctions as well as sitting on his porch, overlooking the pond and smoking the occasional cigar.

He is survived by his partner, Sandy White-Bryant, as they've been together since Feb. 4, 1999. Besides his loving partner, Michael is survived by a son, Nathanial Bryant of Franklinville; and two stepsons, Charles Leyrer of East Aurora and Tyler Leyrer of Olean. Also surviving is a brother, Clifford (Dora) Bryant of Great Valley; and three sisters, Jacqueline Phillips of Cattaraugus, Julie Gebeaur of Randolph and Lisa (Robert) Howard of Kane, Pa.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Michael is predeceased by a brother, Loyd Hovey; and a sister, Debbie Emke.

Friends may call from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. from the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and limited occupancy observed. Burial will be in Maples Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Ambulance Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mentley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved