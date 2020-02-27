|
TURTLEPOINT, Pa. - Michael D. Hults, 58, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Dec. 21, 1961, in Coudersport, he was a son of Richard and Ruth Nelson Hults. On May 24, 2003, in in the Port Allegany United Methodist Church, he married Sheila Galentine, who survives.
Mike was a 1980 graduate of Port Allegany High School and had been employed at the Pittsburgh Corning Glass works in Port Allegany for over 30 years before retiring due to his health.
He was a life member of the Port Allegany Moose Lodge 460. He had enjoyed golfing and attending auctions and estate sales, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to Sheila, are four sons, Zachery Hults and Kole Hults, both of Port Allegany, Brian (Carla Gigliotti) Neal of Port Allegany and Brandon (Amber Dilley) Neal of Turtlepoint; two daughters, Carra (Craig Neely) Neal and Karissa (Todd Nichols) Neal, both of Port Allegany; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Susan) Hults and his twin brother Mark (Angela) Hults of Port Allegany; and three sisters, Kathy (Scott) Lowery of Port Allegany, Cheryl (Tim) Morey of Coudersport and Dawn (Keith) Baker of Port Allegany; as well as several nieces and nephews.
At Mike's request, private services are going to be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Annin Creek Cemetery in Turtlepoint.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Allegany Ambulance Fund.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020