MIDLAND, Mich. - Michael E. Packer, of 1104 Airfield Lane, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Friday (May 1, 2020) following a brief illness.
Michael was born June 9, 1976, in Olean, and was a son of George L. and Kay M. Eddy Packer. In August of 2019, he married his wife, Tricia L. Marshall, who survives.
Michael graduated with his master's degree from St. Bonaventure University. He moved to Bonita Springs, Fla. and then to Midland, where he worked for Lubrizol.
Michael was a die-hard Buffalo Sabres hockey fan and passionate about caring for his lawn and flower beds. His top priority was loving his sons with all the heart and soul he had from reading bedtime stories when they were younger to being present at their sporting events and playing for hours on the Xbox with them.
Michael had a great love of music and was a dedicated O.A.R. fan. He was learning guitar and loved to sing karaoke. Those who knew him well knew his song was "Jack and Diane." That title should have been changed to Michael and Tricia though, given the love story they shared. What they had was beautiful to anyone who witnessed it. Michael and Tricia were one of the lucky two in this world who found each other. It was true love. A once-in-a-lifetime love. He was the Alpha to her Omega. Soul mates.
Michael had a smile that lit up a room, but his personality and spirit was absolutely larger than life. He never met a stranger and brought a smile and a laugh to everyone he met. Michael was an amazing friend and knew how to keep in touch with people he cared about and who cared about him. His memory will eternally live on in the hearts of all who loved him.
Along with his wife, Michael is survived by his parents, George and Kay Packer of Olean; two sons, Brady Michael Packer and Aiden Jeremy Packer; his two sisters, Sally (Matthew) Bittner of Rochester and Susan (Mark) Lang; and four nephews.
Services will be private at this time. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 8, 2020.