OLEAN - Michael J. Gardner, of 133 S. 18th St., Olean, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 3, 1965, in Olean, he was the son of Jeannette Gardner Morris. On May 21, 1988, in Olean, he married Sharon St. Clair, who survives.
Mike was a graduate of Olean High School. He worked for Olean General Hospital, in various departments, for 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting; fishing; camping; and listening to rock and roll music. Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mom of Olean; four children, Jessica (Derek Stellrecht) Gardner of Cuba, Matthew (Michelle Simon) Gardner of Olean, William Gardner of Olean and Joshua Gardner of Olean; three sisters, Lisa (Mark) Budinger of Olean, Aimee (Erik) Mason of Maryland and Tammy (Don) Williams of Hinsdale; two granddaughters, Mykala and Haydyn Stellrecht; two grandsons, Andon and Ashten Stellrecht; an uncle, Steven Gardner of Olean; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Lillian Gardner; his step-dad, Bruce Morris; an uncle, Dean Gardner; an aunt, Sandy Gardner; and a great-aunt, Bernadine Pire.
A graveside service for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
