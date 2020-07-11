1/1
Michael J. Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Michael J. Gardner, of 133 S. 18th St., Olean, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 3, 1965, in Olean, he was the son of Jeannette Gardner Morris. On May 21, 1988, in Olean, he married Sharon St. Clair, who survives.

Mike was a graduate of Olean High School. He worked for Olean General Hospital, in various departments, for 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting; fishing; camping; and listening to rock and roll music. Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mom of Olean; four children, Jessica (Derek Stellrecht) Gardner of Cuba, Matthew (Michelle Simon) Gardner of Olean, William Gardner of Olean and Joshua Gardner of Olean; three sisters, Lisa (Mark) Budinger of Olean, Aimee (Erik) Mason of Maryland and Tammy (Don) Williams of Hinsdale; two granddaughters, Mykala and Haydyn Stellrecht; two grandsons, Andon and Ashten Stellrecht; an uncle, Steven Gardner of Olean; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Lillian Gardner; his step-dad, Bruce Morris; an uncle, Dean Gardner; an aunt, Sandy Gardner; and a great-aunt, Bernadine Pire.

A graveside service for Mike will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved