BOCA RATON, Fla. - Michael J. Garvey, 83, of Boca Raton, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) in Vitas Hospice Facility, Delray Beach, after a brief illness.





Michael graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in 1954, and attended St. Bonaventure University for one year in 1955. In 1957, he received an Associate in Arts degree from the University of Buffalo.



He later joined the Army National Guard, serving from 1959 to 1963 in the medical corp. and in the reserves.



Michael began his career as a self-employed investor while living in Buffalo, and in 1985 he moved to Boca Raton, continuing his work there. His love of golfing led him to Florida.



Michael was a member of the Park Country Club of Buffalo, and he maintained his membership for 63 years. He also had an immense love of jazz music. His high school yearbook labeled him a "jazz enthusiast who intends to move in on Louis Armstrong, and a man who would become a terror on the golf course." He was an avid reader, and had an extensive collection of books.



He is survived by several cousins.



Michael was predeceased by his parents.



The family would like to thank Mr. Carol Meyers of Bridgewood Development in Boca Raton for all the help he gave to Michael, going much further than the "extra mile."



There will be no visitation. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bolivar, N.Y. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 13, 2019

