HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dr. Michael J. Hooker, 52, of Harrisburg, formerly of Bolivar, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Friday (June 12, 2020) at home.
Born on Aug. 20, 1967, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of James K. Hooker and Betty J. Foster Hooker.
Michael was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1985, and later received his doctorate degree in wildlife management, from the University of Georgia.
He was currently employed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission as a bear biologist.
His extensive knowledge and research of bears took him all over the United States, and throughout other countries, speaking at seminars and conventions in the Netherlands; Romania; Japan; Mexico; Ecuador; and the Galápagos Islands.
He also attended a conference in India, and was able to share his passion with his mother, who traveled along to Delhi and Nepal. He was making a difference in the world through his lifetime work.
Michael enjoyed running in marathons and would attend them all over the United States. He loved hunting, and living out west. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in rodeos, and was proud to have achieved over 25 years of sobriety through his involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous.
He will be remembered as a person that had quick wit and was a great storyteller.
He leaves behind his mother, Betty J. Hooker of Cuba, N.Y.; sisters Jamie (David) Greene of Olean, Jodie (Matt Printup) Hooker Sacramento, Calif. and Wendy Lawrence of Buffalo, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved walker coon hound, Rooster.
He was predeceased by his father.
Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Cuba Rushford Central Schools Outdoors Education Program, 5476 Route 305, Cuba, NY 14727.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Cuba Rushford Central Schools Outdoors Education Program, 5476 Route 305, Cuba, NY 14727.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
