ARCADE - Michael J. Howlett, of Arcade, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at his residence, at the age of 73.
He was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Gowanda, a son of the late Lee and Helen Carnahan Howlett.
He was a Green Beret serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a senior buyer at Prestolite in Arcade.
He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, bowling and fishing. He also loved to read and was a member of the Arcade Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Arcade Rescue Squad.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Potter Howlett, whom he married Nov. 4, 1993, in Arcade; his children, Shannon Roblee of Delevan, Heather Howlett of Delevan and Sean Howlett of Holland; and five grandchildren, Haley, Noah, Carson, Calvin and Harper.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Amy McBride Howlett; and has been reunited with his buddy, Rufus.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009.
Arrangements were completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2020