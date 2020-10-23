WELLSVILLE - Michael J. Kalamets, 79, of Rauber Street, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Grindstone, Pa., to the late Michael and Mary Anne Martonick Kalamets. On Aug. 1, 1987, in Wellsville, he married Barbara Shelley, who survives.
Michael began his career as a pressman and worked for such papers as The Washington Post, The Buffalo Courier-Express and the Buffalo News.
He was an avid outdoorsman and very much enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 601. Though most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Melanie (Allen Jenkins) Kalamets and Craig (Patty) Kalamets; three stepchildren, Richard (Ricci) Burdick, William Burdick and Nicole (Tom) Lee; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Liz) Kalamets, Joe Kalamets and George (Karen) Kalamets; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville, 34 W. State St., with a funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. The service will be live-streamed to the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY.
To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.