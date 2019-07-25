COLUMBUS, Ohio - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael K. Gayton announces his passing on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 36 years.



He was the vice president of the Phantoms Motorcycle Club and worked as a truck driver.



Michael had a contagious laugh, affectionate smile and made a lasting impression on all he encountered. He loved anything with wheels, especially motorcycles.



Michael will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Kristl Gayton; and his children, Mikeyla, Mikenzi, Trinity and Taron. Mike will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Collette (Bryan Neal) Gayton; uncles, Gary Herbert, Harry (Rose) Gayton and Kyle (Kim) Gayton; aunt, Terri; nephew, Whizdom; and niece, Rayne; along with a host of other relatives and friends.



Mike was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Rose Herbert; grandmother, Wilma Gayton; grandfather, Harry Gayton Sr.; and uncle, Keith Clemons.



Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly Church, 321 Front St., Olean. A memorial service in memory of Mike will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Online condolences may be expressed at www. guentherfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019