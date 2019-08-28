|
BELMONT - Michael L. Clark, of 5 Wells Lane, passed away Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Michael was born April 11, 1963, at Quonset Point Naval Base in Rhode Island, and was the son of Ellen Osterhout Middaugh and the late Larry R. Clark.
In Michael's younger years, he was an outstanding wrestler and had many first place wins, trophies and ribbons. During his high school years, he was nicknamed "Fish."
Michael worked for Turner and McNerney Pipeline for about 15 years, and Friendship Dairies for over five years.
Michael enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, fishing, hunting, Nascar Racing, Buffalo Bills football and collecting coins and marbles. He was an avid card player and enjoyed scratch-off tickets and going to the casino.
Michael loved traveling with his mother, whether it was by air, land or water. He adored all his nieces and nephews and was a big supporter of all of their athletic events. Michael was a tissue donor.
Michael is survived by his mother, Ellen E. Middaugh of Belmont; three siblings, Louise (Ron) Kamrowski of Scio, Bo (Brenda) Clark and J.R. (Mindy) Middaugh, both of Belmont; 14 nieces and nephews, Chassity, Chelsea and Lindsey Kamrowski, Shayna and Hailee Clark, Brandi Babbitt, Breanna, Cameron, Dillian, Addison and Savannah Middaugh, and Neil, Martin and Matthew Branning.
Michael was predeceased by his stepfather, Maurice Middaugh Sr., who helped raise him.
As per Mike's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019