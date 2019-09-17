|
|
OLEAN - Michael L. "Mikey" Hitchcock, 24, of 1261 Two Mile Road, entered into the Holy Kingdom, Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2019).
Family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home, with Ralph Covert, work associate and friend from Beacon Light, to officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019