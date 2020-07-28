EAST RANDOLPH - Michael L. Pierce, 42, of East Randolph, died unexpectedly Sunday (July 26, 2020) in Honeoye Falls.
Born Nov. 29, 1977, in Ft. Hood, Texas, he was the son of Robert L. (Cheryl) Pierce of Salamanca and the late Lorraine Taylor Mendell. He was married Sept. 10, 2011, at Taughannock Falls, to Leslie John, who survives.
He was a graduate of Smethport Central School, Class of 1996.
Mike had been employed as an equipment operator for the Seneca Nation Utilities Department for over 15 years, and had previously been employed at Honeywell International, Farmers Valley, Pa.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and outdoor fires. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving besides his wife and father, are two daughters, Michelle Pierce of Ellicottville and Alexia Wilcox of Salamanca; a son, Oliver Pierce of Salamanca; a sister, Pamela (David) Papa of Henrietta; a brother, Matthew Pierce of Salamanca; several stepsisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) and Thursday (July 30, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (July 31, 2020) in the funeral home, with Rev. Wallace Mapes, of Healing Reigns Fellowship, officiating.
Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.
