PORTVILLE - Michael L. Wyant, of Portville, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, surrounded by his family, after a short illness.
Born March 26, 1956, he was the son of Floyd and Caroline Wyant and grandson of Hattie Buckles.
Mike was a longtime resident of Portville, graduating from Portville Central in 1975. He then went to work for Olean Tile until its closing, and then worked at North Pro Hardware in Portville.
He was an avid hunter and member of the National Rifle Association, who also enjoyed fishing, working in the garden, restoring old furniture and most of all being with friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Adamic of Portville, Jeremy (Mandy) Wyant of Wellsville, Joel (Holly) Wyant of Allegany, John (Crystal) Wyant of Franklinville, Jessica Wyant of Olean, Justin (Christine) Wyant of Little Genesee, Jamie (Davin) Lyman of Wellsville and Jack Wyant of Kennedy; 17 grandchildren; his brother, James Wyant of Olean; sisters, Sandra Capito of Olean, Carol (Phil) Spring of Allegany and Kathy Alleman of Portville; several nieces and nephews; and two special friends; Joyce Rogers of Franklinville and Matt Faulkner of Portville.
At Mike's request, there will be no visitation or funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 South Main St., Portville.
Memorials may be made to the Olean General Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2019