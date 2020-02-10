|
OLEAN - Michael P. Hendryx, of 313 Irving St., passed away on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at his home, following a pulmonary embolism.
Michael was born on Aug. 8, 1956, in Olean, and was a son of Robert David and Kathleen Josephine Farrelly Hendryx. On July 11, 2008, in Olean, he married his wife, Kelley L. McDaniel, who survives.
Michael attended Olean City Schools. He worked for the Rehab Center as a truck driver from 1978 to 1986. In 1984, Michael began working for McGraw Edison, which became Cooper Power Systems for 30 years, until 2005, when he retired. He enjoyed the Buffalo Bills, fishing and playing pool.
Along with his wife, Michael is survived by a daughter, Rachael L. Hendryx of Olean; two grandchildren, Dezmine A. Adams and Brandon M. Burnett; five siblings, Robert Hendryx of Allegany, Donna (Bruce) Gustason, Lee (Sharon) Hendryx and Gary (Julie) Hendryx, all of Olean, and Eileen (Neal) Collins of Portville; several nieces and nephews; and six stepchildren, Shannon (Byron) York of Eldred, Pa., Danielle Thompson of Franklinville, Corrie Lynn (LeRoy) Williams of Olean; Brittany and Ricky Juna, both of Florida and Patrick Dempsey of Bradford, Pa.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2020