Born Sept. 29, 1956, in Olean, he was the son of Claude and Evelyn May Pierce Miles Sr.



Mike was a graduate of Olean High School, and later began employment with Paul Brown Motors in Olean in 1985 until his retirement due to disability.



Surviving are a son, Aaron M. (Trisha) Brown of Little Falls; a daughter, Sutton Danelle Accurso of Olean; three brothers, Jeffrey A. Miles of Florida, and Kevin (Lisa) Miles and Gary (Brenda) Miles, both of Olean; two aunts, Gladys Bush and Glenda Pierce, both of Olean; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.



