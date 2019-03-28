OLEAN - Michael Paul Miles, of 822 Buffalo St., passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) in the home of his brother, Gary and Brenda Miles.
|
Born Sept. 29, 1956, in Olean, he was the son of Claude and Evelyn May Pierce Miles Sr.
Mike was a graduate of Olean High School, and later began employment with Paul Brown Motors in Olean in 1985 until his retirement due to disability.
Surviving are a son, Aaron M. (Trisha) Brown of Little Falls; a daughter, Sutton Danelle Accurso of Olean; three brothers, Jeffrey A. Miles of Florida, and Kevin (Lisa) Miles and Gary (Brenda) Miles, both of Olean; two aunts, Gladys Bush and Glenda Pierce, both of Olean; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019