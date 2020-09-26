LIMESTONE - Michael S. St. Clair, of 4426 Nichols Run Road, passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at his home, following complications from neck cancer.
Michael was born on Sept. 20, 1955, in Bradford, Pa., and was the son of Helen M. St. Clair. On March 29, 1986, in Olean, he married his wife of 34 years, Betty J. Waite, who survives.
Michael was a 1973 graduate of Allegany Central School. He was a 1981 graduate of Olean Business Institute, earning his associate degree.
Michael worked primarily as a pipe fitter, at Dresser Rand, from 1986 to Jan. 1, 2018, retiring after 32 years. He also worked at a number of Auto Parts stores in the area, as well as driving for Schneider Trucking.
Michael enjoyed working on anything and everything around his house, including auto and truck repairs. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, until he became ill, but most of all he loved his family and loved doing things for them, including fixing their vehicles and building things for all of them.
Along with his loving wife, Michael is survived by five children, Patricia A. St. Clair of North Carolina, Sean M. (Nikki) Pratt of Hinsdale, Jennifer L. St. Clair of Olean, Dannelle M. Button of Salamanca and Christina M. Talbott of Limestone; 11 grandchildren, David, Coby, Casi, Kylee, Jade, Aubrianna, Damien, Gabrielle, Lilyana, Brayden and Ryder; and five half-siblings, Theresa Loveless, Sarah Howard, Lewis (Luanne) Keller, Cathy and Harry (Joyce) Keller, all of Bradford, Pa.
Michael was predeceased by his mother, Helen M. St. Clair on Jan. 13, 2008; several aunts and uncles, including Aunt Beulah Levis, in June of 2020; and three half-sisters, Mary Brown, Jackie Nichols and Mabel Hagg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at which time a funeral service will be held at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. The Rev. Gerald Piper, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knapp Creek Fire Department, 253 Route 16 S., Knapp Creek, NY 14760.