BOWMANSVILLE - Michael Shaw, 44, passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) at his home.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. There will be no memorial service at this time.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.