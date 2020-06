BOWMANSVILLE - Michael Shaw, 44, passed away on Monday (June 22, 2020) at his home.Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. There will be no memorial service at this time.A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.