1/1
Michael "Dutch" Trummer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALAMANCA - Michael "Dutch" Trummer, 62, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Sunday (July 26, 2020).

Born June 20, 1958, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Walton and Maria Guererro Trummer. He was married June 2, 2019, to the former Jody Zawatski, who survives. Although their marriage was cut short, the pair made memories to last a lifetime; adventuring to festivals and concerts, specifically UBR and LTB, all over the map, where he made many lifelong friends.

He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1976.

Dutch was a devoted father and a friend to all that met him. He was the most hardworking man, an avid animal lover and a Jets, Mets and Knicks aficionado. He was a thoughtful, kind vivacious man with a quick-witted sense of humor and brought so much joy to so many people who will dearly miss him.

Surviving besides his wife are a son, Ryan Trummer of Salamanca; a brother, Terry (Victoria) Trummer of Raymore, Md.; and his first wife, Melanie Oakes Trummer of Salamanca.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Christie Sue Trummer, who passed away May 25, 2007, and who undoubtedly greeted her father lovingly in Heaven; and his former fiancé, Lindi Stark.

Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (July 31, 2020) and from from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time a private funeral service will be held. The public is then invited at 11:45 a.m. to Calvary Cemetery for a graveside committal service with Deacon Michael Anderson of Our Lady of Peace officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY; or to the Salamanca City School District, memo: Summer Swim Program, Attn: Christopher Siebert, 50 Iroquois Drive, Salamanca, NY.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved