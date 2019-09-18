|
PORTVILLE - Mildred L. McCormick Rogers, a longtime Portville resident, most recently of Bolivar, passed away Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
Born Sept. 7, 1932, in Cyclone, Pa., she was the daughter to the late Arthur and Mary Mae O'Neil McCormick.
Mildred worked at the Portville Central School cafeteria, Olean General Hospital snack bar and for the former Olean Bowling League kitchen.
She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and ceramics. She also enjoyed shopping and collecting glassware.
Surviving are three children, Elaine Rogers of Allentown, Karen Mott of Bolivar and Gordon Rogers of West Clarksville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three children, Maurice Rogers, Phillip Rogers and Nancy Rogers; four brothers and one sister.
At Mildred's request, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019