Milton Doyle Barger
OLEAN - Milton Doyle Barger, 89, of West State Street, passed away peacefully Friday (Aug. 23, 2019).
Born Dec. 9, 1929, in Jamestown, he was the son of Lee Phidello and Rose Beulah Haskins Barger.
After graduation from Olean High School, Milton entered the U.S. Army in 1951, where he served in Germany during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. He then completed his education at Alfred State College with a degree in electronics.
He joined his father, his best friend, at the former Barger's TV on West State Street in Olean, beginning in 1965. Together they worked until their retirements in 1989.
Milton was always interested in the field of electronics and it kept him occupied for his entire adult life. He enjoyed his main hobby for many years, that of a licensed ham radio operator with his call sign of "K2KWE."
He was a devoted son and brother who faithfully cared for his father's needs during the last 25 years of his life and who enjoyed spending time with his sister Sandra at her Cuba Lake home, as well as at weekly get-togethers with her at area restaurants.
He is survived by his loving sister, Sandra Rowley of Cuba Lake; a nephew, Jeff (Alicia) Rowley of Olean; a niece, Jennifer (David) Roulo of Hinsdale; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, James Rowley in 1991.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be alongside his parents in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood.
Flowers are gratefully declined.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 24, 2019