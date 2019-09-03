|
FILLMORE - Milton "Bob" R. Thayer, of 11019 Dugway Road, died Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.
He was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Lyndon, a son of the late Edgar and Anna Taft Thayer. He married Florence 'Toots' Beardsley, who predeceased him July 26, 2006.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was also a former groundskeeper for Letchworth State Park until 1989.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Herbert Thayer, Richard Thayer, Leroy Thayer, Gerald ?Curley' Thayer and Harold Thayer
Family and friends may gather from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday (Sept., 8, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Craig Buelow, pastor of the Friends in Christ United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Fillmore American Legion, Dee Victor Thomas Post 1155, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019