BELFAST - Monica G. Arnold, 89, of 63 Sherman St., passed away Saturday ( Nov. 7, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 7, 1931, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Robert and Ella Conrad O'Dell. On July 17, 1955, in Belfast, she married Leonard G. Arnold, who predeceased her on May 26, 1993.
Monica grew up in Belfast, attended Belfast Central School, and graduated from there, Class of 1949.
She was employed in several places, all in Belfast, including Magnano's Drugstore, a teller at Belfast First Trust Bank, and district treasurer at the Belfast Central School.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting and reading books. She loved her family and spending time with them.
She was a member and treasurer of the Belfast First United Methodist Church and the Belfast Crafty Bells Club. She was a volunteer for many organizations including Riverside Cemetery as a board member; Belfast fire Commissioner; Belfast Library board member; member of the Belfast Leisure Club; the Belfast Historical Society; and bookkeeper for Wellsprings Ministries, in Belfast.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin R. (Mary Beth) Arnold of Belfast and Darin L. Arnold of Belfast; eight grandchildren, Katie, Kristen, Rebecca, Jason, Lara, Sarah, Emily and Hannah; 10 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Family and close friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast. Masks must be worn, and a certain number of persons are allowed at a time.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) in the Belfast First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Craig Beulow, pastor, will officiate and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting treusdellfuneral home.com.