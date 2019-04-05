OLEAN - Morgan L. Hawkins, of 8 Edwards Court, passed away Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan L. Hawkins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday (April 8, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Clara E. Wilder, pastor of the River's Edge United Methodist Church, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 5, 2019