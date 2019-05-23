MACHIAS - Myrtle Andrae, formerly of Kevin Lane, Delevan, died Tuesday (May 21, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility, in Machias, at the age of 95.
She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Gerry, a daughter of the late John and Alice Oakes Smith.
She retired as a supervisor for Fisher-Price and had worked in Holland and East Aurora.
She is survived by a daughter, Leila (Clifford) Beasor of Delevan; two grandchildren, Michael Beasor and Laura Neri; two great-granddaugters, Airiana and Trinity; a sister, Beatrice Avinger of St. George, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade.
Online condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 23, 2019