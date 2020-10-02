CANEADEA - Myrtle E. Koleszar, of 9876 Luckey Drive, and a former resident of Caneadea, died Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born May 7, 1922, in Caneadea, a daughter of the late Alanson Andrew Jackson and Lucy Patterson Burr III. She married Victor Smith, who predeceased her in 1948. Later she married Bronislaus Adamowich, who predeceased her in 1967, and afterward she married Joseph Koleszar, who predeceased her in 1992.
Myrtle was a graduate of Belfast Central School, Class of 1940, and served as post mistress for the town of Caneadea for 30 years, retiring in 1980.
She was a member of the Caneadea United Methodist Church.
She made frequent trips to the Salvation Army, enjoyed writing letters, cooking, collecting recipes and loved her dogs and cats.
Surviving is a son, John (Robin) Adamawich of Jacksonville, Fla.; her grandchildren, August (Jason) Nibbs, John (Heather) Adamowich, Zachary (Michelle) Adamowich, Alan (Nicole) Adamowich, Lesley (Adam) Bliss, Jill (Chris) Chamberlain, Tammy Tingley and Suzanna (Allen) Rudolph; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Crystal Michel of Sanborn, Grover Stewart of Caneadea, Mary (James) Mountain of Belfast, Donald (Mary) Burr of Wellsville and Judith (Alan) Mills of Wiscoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Kelley in 2015; four siblings, Andrew Burr, Burton Burr, Bruce Burr and Elizabeth Burr.
A private gathering will be held at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Burrville Cemetery, Caneadea.
Memorials if desired may be made to Caneadea United Methodist Church or the Allegany County SPCA
Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.