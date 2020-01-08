|
GREAT VALLEY - Nancy A. Austin, 73, of Great Valley, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at her home.
She was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Buffalo, daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Jack King.
Miss Austin previously worked at Highland Injection Moldings in Salamanca as well as Quality Markets in Ellicottville and Elkdale Country Club.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved knitting, crocheting, playing cards and doing puzzles.
Miss Austin is survived by two sons, Charles Murphy Jr. of Norfolk, Va. and Roy Austin of Great Valley; two daughters, Lisa Murphy of Salamanca and Denise Calkins of Little Valley; as well as three stepdaughters, Debi Austin-Cook of Kansas, Dianna Scarborough of Florida and Donna Wilbanks of Florida. She is also survived by a brother, George (Debbi) King of Florida; a sister, Shirley (late Raymond) Burdick of Little Valley; eight grandchildren, Vincent, Alexander, Victoria, Ryan, Michael, Christopher, Kaleb and Kaiden; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Katelynnn and Amaya; as well as one niece and several nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a son, Paul Murphy; a brother, Kenneth King Jr.; and a loving companion, Wallace Calkins.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020