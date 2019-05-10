ELDRED, Pa. - Nancy A. Thomas, 66, of Main Street, passed away Wednesday (May 8, 2019) in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a lengthy illness.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will follow in Rathbone Cemetery, Oswayo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests either potted plants, or memorial contributions to the Kevin Guest House of Buffalo; the Potter County Historical Society; or a historical society of the donor's choice.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 10, 2019