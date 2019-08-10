|
ALLEGANY - Nancy Annabelle Sue, 100, formerly of the Five Mile Road, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at The Pines of Olean, where she had resided, since 2017.
Mrs. Sue was born April 5, 1919, in Bradford, Pa., the tenth of 14 children born to George and Ada Fish Wilcox of Duke Center, Pa. On March 16, 1940, at United Brethren Parsonage in Rixford, Pa., she married Harry W. Sue, who predeceased her Jan. 11, 2000.
She was a member of the first graduating class, in 1937, of the new Otto Junior-Senior High School. Shortly after her marriage, she and her husband moved from Duke Center to Chipmonk, where they lived for a while, before settling in Allegany.
She worked for various companies, first for Otto Telephone Co., where she was a member of the Pennsylvania Independent Telephone Association; for the Price Cutter, in Olean; as a payroll clerk, for Allegany Aggregates; and as a bookkeeper, for Food Tree.
Mrs. Sue was an active, long-time member and volunteer for St. John's Lutheran Church, in Allegany, including the Ladies Aide Society, Ladies Quilting, the Altar Guild and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a volunteer for the Genesis House. Most importantly, she was helpful to all her family, with any of their needs.
Surviving are two daughters, Becky (John) Repshas of Mission Viejo, Calif. and Deborah (Bradley) Long of Fairport; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son Douglas Sue on April 30, 2017; a grandson, John Vincent Repshaw; and 13 brothers and sisters, Ronald Wilcox, Arthur Wilcox, Gertrude Stratford, Harold Wilcox, Esther Eakin, Mary Wilcox, George Wilcox, Margaret Niles, Kenneth Wilcox, Robert Wilcox, Jack Wilcox, Dorothy Maker and Hazel Ewings.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760 or to the Sunshine Group of St. John's Lutheran Church, 36 N. Fourth St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019