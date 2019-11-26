|
OLEAN - Nancy C. Petschke, a former Allegany resident, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, Olean, where she had been residing since 2017.
Born Jan. 22, 1930, in Williamsville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Duringer Reiman. On June 25, 1949, she married Frederick Petschke, who predeceased her in 2000.
Nancy was a graduate of Williamsville High School. With her husband, they worked at the former Village Taylor Shop, in Williamsville. Later on, she retired, from the town of Amherst Senior Center.
She moved to Florida for several years, before moving back to the area. She enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Linda (Mark) Steffan of Bradford, Pa. (formerly of Cuba) and John (Kathy) Petschke of Chula Vista, Calif.; four grandchildren, Andrew Petschke, Kelly (John) Evans, Patrick Steffan and Kathryn (Kasey) Cummings; four great-grandchildren, Kason, Kelsey, Sean and Natalie; and two nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Lewis.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will officiate.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019